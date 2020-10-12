Malacanang on Sunday reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte is not meddling in the speakership squabble at the House of Representatives.

In a video message, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President only wants Congress to immediately pass the proposed national budget for next year.

“The President is not meddling, he is not interfering on the ongoing politics in the Lower House. I repeat, he is not meddling or interfering in the speakership issue in the Lower House,” Roque said.

“His call to the congressmen: Set aside politics in order to pass the proposed 2021 budget,” he added.

Roque reiterated the proposed P4.5-trillion budget will be used by the government for its coronavirus disease response.

The presidential spokesperson said Duterte is expecting the members of the House to hold a special session on October 13-16.

The Palace's renewal of call to the House came as a photo of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco along with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio apparently in the latter's house in Davao City went viral on social media sites.

This brought speculations that the presidential daughter is supporting the term-sharing agreement that the President brokered between Velasco and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in 2019 for the speakership.

Last Friday, Duterte urged Congress to convene a special session on October 13-16 and he certified as urgent the passage of the General Appropriations Bill a day after he appealed to the members of the House to fix their problem.

Earlier, Cayetano suspended the session of the House until November even if based on congressional calendar, the session break was supposed to start on October 17. Ella Dionisio/DMS