Nine inmates died while seven were injured after two gangs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) fought early Friday morning.

The Sigue Sigue Sputnik Gang (SSS) and Sigue Sigue Commando Gang (SSG) clashed around 1:07 am at Quadrant 4 Bldg 9, Bldg 2 and Bldg 5 of East Maximum Security Compound, the Southern Police District said.

The incident resulted to nine fatalities, six allegedly belonging to SSS, two from SSC and one from an unidentified group. The cause of death of the last one has yet to be known.

Also, seven inmates were injured and rushed to the NBP Hospital.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered BuCor Director Gerald Bantag to investigate the incident and submit a report soonest.

Based on PDL (person deprived of liberty) witnesses in Building 9 which is under renovation and a member of the Commando Gang, they were asleep outside their dormitories when awakened by a sudden “free-for-all scuffle”.

“Somebody yelled that there was an ongoing riot between the two groups. Accordingly, stones were being thrown everywhere hitting some PDL who were caught unaware ...warring gangs tried to hit each other with whatever object that can be held on,” police said.

In their initial investigation, there were three reasons for the riot.

First was a stabbing incident at Dorm 20-2 where the attacker belonged to the Commando Group while the victim was an ex-SSS member. Second, a PDL from SSC was apprehended for possession of illegal drugs a few days ago, who in turn pointed to the "mayor" of Dorm 5-C (SSS).

The last reason is that a agay PDL was walking towards Building 5 which has an electric fan with him. He was bullied by a PDL from opposing group, igniting the fight.

Police said during the commotion, a PDL claimed that he was sleeping outside their cell inside the Building 2 when he was roused by another PDL from SSS, he identified one of them as "Pogi, a former "mayor".

He along with four other SSC members, armed with bladed weapons, held them captive and brought them inside Dorm 2-A, which is the dorm of SSS group.

The PDL said they were blindfolded and claimed that he was hit by a blunt object.

“They thought they will be dead if not for the timely arrival of BuCor (Bureau of Correction )-SWAT Operatives,” according to the police report.

Investigation is still being conducted by BuCor.

BuCor alerted the crime scene team and SWAT ( Special Weapons and Tactics ) Muntinlupa City Police station in case they will need assistance. Ella Dionisio/DMS