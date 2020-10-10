The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday approved the health and safety protocols for the conduct of a plebiscite in the first quarter of 2021 to ratify the division of the province of Palawan, according to Malacanang on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the approval includes the period of voting over two days, with five voters in the room at any time

“We wish to inform that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday, October 8, approved the health and safety protocols for the conduct of a plebiscite in the first quarter of 2021 to ratify the Division of the Province of Palawan, pursuant to Republic Act No. 11259 and relevant provisions of the Constitution,” Roque said.

RA 11259 calls for a plebiscite for the creation of Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental, and Palawan del Sur.

Roque said registered voters between the ages of 18 and 21 years old and those who are 60 years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women shall be exempt from mobility restrictions for voting.

Roque added the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is encouraged to devise safety mechanisms and procedures so confirmed COVID-19 or those symptomatic patients can vote.

Last November, Comelec scheduled the conduct of the plebiscite to ratify the division of the province of Palawan into three provinces on May 11 but it was suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ella Dionisio/DMS