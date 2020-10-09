Malacanang on Thursday said foreigners who have valid reasons to go to the Philippines may apply for an entry visa in Philippine consular offices in their country.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarified that there is a restriction on the entry of foreigners in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

“General rule is not allowed but on a case -to-case basis it can be decided,” Roque said.

“They must present a valid reason to enter… they need to apply for an entry visa in our consular offices abroad,” he added.

On Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente reminded the public that travel restrictions are still in place.

Morente said only Filipinos, their spouse and minor children are allowed to enter the country holding tourist visas.

He said current restrictions allow foreign children with special needs of Filipinos, foreign parents of minor Filipinos, and foreign parents of Filipino children with special needs to enter the country.

Morente said those who are eligible to enter are required to secure an entry visa from Philippine embassies or consulates, prior to their arrival.

“We have encountered instances when spouses of Filipinos who previously enjoyed visa-free privileges try to enter the country under the same manner,” said Morente.

Last March, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) temporarily suspended visa-free privileges, including those to pursuant to visa waiver arrangements.

A total of 157 countries previously enjoyed visa-free privileges are now required to secure entry visas from foreign posts.

“These restrictions were set by the IATF to protect everyone from the threat of COVID-19. If your travel is non-essential, it is best to defer it when the pandemic has subsided,” Morente said. Ella Dionisio/DMS