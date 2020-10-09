Malacanang on Thursday told parents to not be afraid of the measles vaccine and urged them to have their child vaccinated as an outbreak is possible on 2021.

In a press briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the vaccine that is being used for measles has been proven safe.

“The president’s (Rodrigo Duterte) message, ‘parents, don’t fear the vaccine’,” Roque said.

“Why will the child be exposed to danger when we have tried and proven vaccine for that? I understand the fear since there is a COVID-19 pandemic now but we have been using that (vaccine) for measles for a long time so there’s nothing to fear,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said they arepreparing for a possible measles outbreak next year.

DOH is set to conduct a nationwide measles, rubella, and polio supplemental immunization activity starting October 26.

However, parents expressed fear of thid activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roque also told parents that the vaccine will be given free.

“The vaccine for measles is free so make sure your children will be vaccinated,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS