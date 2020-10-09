Malacanang on Thursday expressed full cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after it adopted a resolution offering technical assistance to the country in the government’s investigation over human rights abuses.

“To begin with, we are thankful to the United Nations Human Rights Council. The resolution they did is just right and we are thankful because it shows that the United Nations Human Rights Council are still trusting the institutions (in the country) to make sure that those who violate the human rights will be held responsible,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

“We will fully cooperate with UNHRC system,” he added.

Roque said the support given by the UNHRC is what the country needs and not criticisms.

“We are not saying we are perfect… don’t criticize us. Instead help us and this latest resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council giving us technical assistance is very much appreciated,” he said.

Roque said that they agree with the statement of Ambassador Evan Garcia, Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, that the UN human rights body signalled a u-turn on its stance towards the Philippines.

“We always welcome cooperation with UN in important topics, such as human rights,” Roque said.

The Human Rights Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution endorsing UN support for the Philippines’ efforts to further strengthen its human rights and accountability mechanisms.

The 47-member intergovernmental body adopted unanimously a decision that recognizes the Philippines’ domestic accountability institutions to address cases of human rights violations claimed by activists and interest groups.

The decision takes due note of the process launched by the Philippine government, led by the Department of Justice, to review the actions taken on reported deaths arising from legitimate police operations to carry out anti-illegal drug campaign.

On the part of the Philippine National Police (PNP), they welcomed the resolution, saying this will strengthen their commitment to uphold the rule of law through strict adherence to the PNP Operational Procedures or Rules of Engagement that stresses respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.

“We acknowledge this manifestation of the UNHRC’s recognition of the Philippine government’s initiatives to review and reevaluate all allegations of human rights violations in the implementation of the national anti-illegal drugs campaign,” Police Col. Ysmael Yu, PNP spokesperson, said in a statement.

Yu said the proposed “technical cooperation and capacity-building for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines”.

“It also offers more opportunities for the PNP to further promote our own advocacy to protect, respect and fulfill human rights in all aspects of police operation,” he added.

Yu said the Human Rights Council’s intention is not a celebration for the PNP but a point to ponder on some issues to undertake.

He said the PNP will do its job as intended, and perform to its best for what is right and to assure that they will always be there to serve and protect every Filipino as its partners.

Human rights groups who are pushing for an international probe on the alleged extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte administration were disappointed with UNHRC's decision.

They claimed that the more than 5,000 deaths under the so-called “war on illegal drugs” proves that the killings are state-sponsored and Duterte should be held responsible over the incidents. Ella Dionisio/DMS