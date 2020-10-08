Four female senior citizens who are drinking coffee at a mini store died after a pickup truck rammed them at Jimalalud, Negros Oriental on Wednesday.

The Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office said the pickup truck was going north direction when it barged through the mini store, causing the four ladies to lie sprawled on the ground while the others fell on the canal.

The identities of the victims, who were 80, 76, 82, and 65 years old, were not available.

They were brought to hospital but were declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

The 65-year-old driver was also brought to the hospital. Ella Dionisio/DMS