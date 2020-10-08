Cop, two others hurt as alleged NPAs ambush patrol car in Samar

A police officer and two others were injured after alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) ambushed a patrol car in Jiabong, Samar Wednesday morning.

Samar police officer-in-charge, Colonel Glenn Oliver Cinco, said personnel from Pinabacdao Municipal Police Station were on their way to a court around 8:25 am at Barangay Tagbayao when an undetermined number of NPA attacked them by igniting an improved bomb and gunfire.

Initial reports said patrol car was going to Catbalogan City providing security to an arson suspect.

Aside from Patrolman Ace Denver Aharuddin who sustained gunshot wounds, injured were a driver and passenger of a van travelling ahead of the police car . It is not known if the arson suspect remained in police custody during the attack.

“Victims involved are now being treated,” Cinco said.

Authorities are conducting hot pursuit and clearing operations while checkpoints were set up for possible arrest of the suspects.

Cinco condemned the attack and assured the public that everything is under control as the investigation is ongoing.

“We will intensify police visibility in the area and establish through checkpoints so that similar incidents will be prevented. Cooperation of the public is highly appreciated," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS