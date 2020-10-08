Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. General Gilbert Gapay was promoted to the rank of general in a donning of ranks ceremony held Wednesday at the Department of National Defense.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said the donning of rank to Gapay was administered by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a ceremony attended by senior military officers led by AFP Vice Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr. and the family members of Gapay.

“We remain dedicated to the performance of our mandate. This achievement is a realization of not only the sacrifices which we have already made, but also of the obligations we have yet to fulfill for our country and its people," said Gapay.

"I am hopeful that the AFP will continue working collectively to provide a secure and peaceful environment for every Filipino,” he added.

Gapay took over as the 54th AFP Chief on August 3, after his appointment was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte replacing General Felimon Santos Jr. who reached the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Zata said prior to being named AFP Chief of Staff, Gapay was the 61st Commanding General of the Philippine Army.

Gapay, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986, graduated as the batch valedictorian.

Zata said as the AFP Chief of Staff, Gapay has outlined four areas of priorities during his leadership namely; operational effectiveness, organizational efficiency, personnel development and well-being, and stakeholders collaboration. Robina Asido/DMS