Malacanang on Wednesday did not give a reaction on the return of shows and programs of ABS-CBN through Zoe Broadcasting Network.

“We have no reaction to it because they are a content provider ‘no and for all intents and purposes, it is Zoe that will be subject to regulation because Zoe is the franchise holder,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

On Tuesday, Zoe, founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva, announced it entered a block time agreement with ABS-CBN Corp.

Zoe said it will be rebranded as “A2Z Channel 11” starting Saturday, October 10.

“Well, what has happened is ABS-CBN has become a content provider so that’s a distinct line of business that does not require a franchise,” Roque said.

“So I guess the fans of Probinsiyano and the other soap operas can look forward to them on Zoe TV,” he added.

Asked if the block time agreement was discussed during President Rodrigo Duterte and Bro. Villanueva’s pray over meeting, the presidential spokesperson said he doesn’t know.

“I wouldn’t know. I was also not in the meeting. I get my orders on what to say from the President himself, which spares me from having to go to all the meetings, otherwise I won’t have a license,” Roque said.

ABS-CBN said It’s Showtime” will air live on Zoe on Saturday and “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

A2Z channel 11 will also have a marathon telecast of teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam” on October 10 and 11 before the regular primetime run of their fresh episodes on weeknights starting October 12.

In the coming weeks, A2Z channel 11 will also air public service programs “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan” and “Iba ‘Yan.”

Viewers will see the “Magandang Buhay,” mystery game show “I Can See Your Voice,” and Asia’s longest-running drama anthology “MMK” on A2Z channel 11 soon.

Movies and educational programs will start airing on A2Z Channel 11 on October 8.

ABS-CBN’s television and radio operations as well as its subsidiaries were shut down after Congress rejected the renewal of its franchise that ended last May 4, 2020. Ella Dionisio/DMS