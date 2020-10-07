Ten people were injured after 14 vehicles got caught into a multiple collision in Taguig City on Tuesday morning.

Taguig City police said 17 people were involved in a vehicular accident in Barangay Upper Bicutan around 9:50 am after the suspect who was on a Toyota Innova hit five motorcycles and two vehicles who are heading towards the East Service Road.

The suspect continued to move backward causing its rear portion to hit another four motorcycles, one bicycle and one car.

The collision injured 10 out of the 17 people. They were immediately brought to the nearest hospital.

All involved vehicles incurred an undetermined amount of damage and the suspect driver is now under police custody. Ella Dionisio/DMS