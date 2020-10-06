まにら新聞ウェブ

10月6日のまにら新聞から

P45 million suspected shabu seized in Cebu buy bust

［ 117 words｜2020.10.6｜英字 ］

Around P45 million worth of suspected shabu was seized by operatives in a buy bust operation in Cebu City on Monday.

Central Visayas police said the operation was conducted by operatives from Police Station 7 and 8 at Fatima Homes, Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City which resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects.

Based on their investigation, one of the suspects, Reynante Tacatani, is a direct contact of alias “Jao”, a known ringleader of illegal drugs activity in Metro Cebu.

Confiscated from the suspects were six kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P45 million.

Suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS