The Assistant Municipal Community Affairs and Development officer of Lebak Municipal Police Station was shot dead last Friday, according to Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office on Sunday.

Police Master Sergeant Alvin Capulot, who was on board his vehicle and was on his way home, was shot by unidentified riding in tandem suspects along Provincial Road, Purok Sampaguita in Barangay Pasandalan, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat last October 2 around 7:25 pm.

Capulot sustained three gunshot wounds in his upper body and was immediately brought to the hospital where he was declared dead-on-arrival.

Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office condemned the killing of Capulot and ordered an investigation for the identification and arrest of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS