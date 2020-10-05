The Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Sunday ordered police commanders to intensify police visibility as classes in public schools start on Monday, October 5.

“The police presence on the streets and in the community is also in time for the start of the classes for public schools nationwide,” said Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, JTF commander.

“Through the police presence in the community, our online learners would not be disturbed and distracted by the noises coming from the people who hang out on the streets,” Eleazar added.

He said there were videos circulating on how quarantine violators would run away and immediately return to their homes as police cars approach their area.

He said this was proof that they were aware that they were violating the quarantine rules as most of those who would scamper away were not wearing face masks and were violating the rules on mass gathering.

The JTF commander said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan also tasked police commanders to coordinate with the Local Government Units (LGUs), particularly at the barangay level, to strictly implement local ordinances that would support the online classes.

Ordinances against drinking in public and those regulating the use of videoke specially during online classes are highly encouraged, he said.

“Our local police personnel and barangay officials should work together to extend all the necessary assistance to make sure that our online learners would be able to concentrate on their study,” Eleazar said.

The police official said that every home should be conducive for learning and the least that the police, in partnership with the barangay officials, could do is to minimize the unnecessary noise especially coming from quarantine violators.

“Your JTF COVID Shield understands the difficulties in online classes especially for the students because almost all of them are new to this. That is why we are finding ways to help them at least in making their homes and their community conducive for learning,” he said.

Earlier, police commanders were tasked to ensure that minors would not be allowed in internet shops as part of the quarantine rules and also for their protection from COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS