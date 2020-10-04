The body of a man found floating along the Pasig River in Mandaluyong City Friday has been identified.

Police said based on a quarantine pass recovered from his body, the person's name is Ricardo Pabalan, a resident of Barangka Itaas, Mandaluyong.

Col. Hector Grijaldo, Mandaluyong police chief, said they are investigating this case. He added that police is waiting for the result of the autopsy.

Pabalan's body was floating along the Pasig River located along Brgy Hulo around 4:30 pm.

Police said the body was splaced inside two sacks. The person was wearing a green t-shirt, blue maong pants with black sling bag containing different identification cards when he was discovered by Ramil Dela Cruz, an environment staff of Brgy Hulo, Mandaluyong City.

"The witness immediately reported to the Emergency Quick Response Team who was near the area, was then immediately responded and the body was lifted from the water to the pavement beside the Pasig River," the police report stated.

Around 7:30 pm, the body was lifted by Quiogue Funeral for safekeeping," it added. DMS/Robina Asido