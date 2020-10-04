Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco condemned the killing of a traffic enforcer whose head was found by Manila police inside an ice box along Florentino Torres along Soler streets in Sta Cruz on Thursday evening.

Manila police, news reports said, reported the head belonged to Oliver Ignacio. The identification was made by a woman from Navotas.

Ignacio was said to be abducted in Navotas on Thursday afternoon.

''I condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of Oliver Ignacio, one of the City's traffic enforcers. I urge our law enforcement officers to capture the perpetrators soon. This senseless disregard for human life should be meted out with the punishment it deserves,'' said Tiangco in a statement.

''I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ignacio. May God give them strength and fortitude in this time of grief,'' he added.

Manila police said they are investigating the incident. DMS