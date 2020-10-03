The Philippines is planning to acquire UH-1H and MD500 helicopters from South Korean for the Air Force.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) public affairs service chief , said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed intent in a letter to the new South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

"In a congratulatory letter to newly-appointed Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, Secretary Lorenzana said that the DND also plans to conduct a joint visual inspection in the fourth quarter ," he said.

"The joint visual inspection will be conducted following strict biosafety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, by a team composed of representatives from the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines," he added.

Andolong said "the acquisition project for the South Korean UH-1H and MD500 helicopters is still in the exploratory stage, with the details yet to be finalized including the timeline and quantity of the assets to be acquired." Robina Asido/DMS