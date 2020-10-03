Five to eight tropical cyclones are expected to enter the country as La Niña is present in the tropical Pacific, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday.

In its latest advisory, Pagasa said recent oceanic and atmospheric indicators confirm that '' weak to moderate La Niña is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2021.''

“Since June 2020, the sea surface temperature in the central and equatorial Pacific started to cool and further strengthened in September 2020 reaching La Niña threshold. Based on the latest forecast, weak to moderate La Niña is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2021,” it said.

According to the weather bureau, La Niña is usually associated with above normal rainfall conditions across most areas of the country during the last quarter and early months of the following year.

Rainfall forecast from October 2020 to March 2021 suggests that most parts of the country will likely receive near to above normal rainfall conditions.

“In addition, five to eight tropical cyclones (TC), most of which are landfalling TCs, are expected to enter or develop in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” Pagasa said.

Tropical cyclones may enhance the northeast monsoon and could trigger floods, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides over susceptible areas, particularly on the eastern sections of the country which normally receive greater amount of rainfall at this time of the year.

“Adverse impacts are likely over the vulnerable areas and sectors of the country,” it said.

Pagasa said they will monitor the ongoing La Niña and advised all concerned government agencies and the public to take precautions to mitigate its potential impact. Ella Dionisio/DMS