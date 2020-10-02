Cops will caution tourists going to Boracay if they will be caught violating the minimum health protocols, a police official said on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for administration, said tourist police will be deployed in Boracay as it re-opens its door to tourists starting October 1.

Eleazar reminded tourists to follow minimum health standard set by the government such as wearing face masks and observing physical distancing.

“We will caution them. We will only caution them if they will violate… We can also investigate them, (undergo) booking… Tourism industry establishments will help the police to make sure that the implementation of the travel or tourism bubble will be orderly,” he said.

According to the Department of Tourism, “travel bubble” is an arrangement that allows tourists to directly fly to tourist hotspots in the country with international airports with less strict quarantine requirements.

Eleazar assured tourists that they can still relax and enjoy their vacation despite police presence in the area.

“The PNP will only be an instrument for tourists to always observe the minimum health requirements,” he said.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said visitors who will go to the island are still required to wear face masks and will only be allowed to remove it when they swim.

In a radio interview, Malay, Aklan Mayor Frolibar Bautista said only few tourists arrived on the island on its reopening. ANC quoted Tourism Secretary Bernardette Romulo-Puyat in saying only seven tourists came.

Bautista said only few arrived because of the needed requirements in entering Boracay.

“There’s not much (tourist) yet, because there are few requirements needed so it gives a little inconvenience but what we are doing is for the safety of everybody,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS