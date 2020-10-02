Malacanang is not ruling out the possibility of placing Metro Manila under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) by November.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement on Thursday after Metro Manila Council chairman and Paranaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez earlier said that the National Capital Region might be under MGCQ next month if cases of coronavirus disease would continue to drop.

"It is not an impossibility because we have brought down (the COVID-19 cases)," he said in a televised press briefing.

Roque added that shifting to the most relaxed quarantine classification could really happen if the people would continue to observe health protocols.

He reminded the public to always wear masks and wash hands, among others.

Currently, Metro Manila is under general community quarantine until the end of the month.

As of September 30, the Department of Health reported 314,079 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 254,223 recoveries and 5,562 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS