Soldiers on Wednesday morning rescued a Filipino-American farmer abducted by the Abu Sayyaf on Sept. 16.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., WestMinCom commander said; “We are happy to inform the public that our operating troops successfully rescued abducted farmer, Rex Triplitt at 10:30 in the morning today,.''

Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said troops of the 42nd Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operations against the kidnappers of Triplitt when they encountered five armed men at Sitio Banalan, Barangay Pisa Itom, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

“Based on the initial report from the ground, the five are members of the Sulu-based Daesh Inspired- Abu Sayyaf/kidnap for ransom group under Injam Yadah, alias Injam,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, JTF ZamPeLan commander, said: “When the five engaged with the operating troops, Mr. Triplitt found an opportunity to hide and ask for help.”

Vinluan said intensified intelligence monitoring and support of concerned citizens led to the rescue of Triplitt.

“He is now being checked in a health center in Sirawai and we will facilitate his immediate evacuation for further medical check-up and debriefing thereafter,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS