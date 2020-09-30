nterior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday reminded business establishments and tourists visiting Boracay Island starting October 1 that organizing parties and sports activities are still not allowed as the country is still facing a COVID-19 pandemic.

In a radio interview, Año said minimum health standards must be observed in the island.

He said tourists who wants to visit Boracay must have a negative PCR testing result and must register on the LGUs QR code.

“There are isolation facilities and hospitals in Boracay so if someone shows symptoms or positive (for COVID-19) they will be immediately brought to the isolation facility,” Año said.

Boracay Island, located at Malay, Aklan will be open to the public coming from areas under general community quarantine or lower quarantine classification after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(Parties) are not allowed even organized sports activities. The minimum health standards must still maintain. Even the bars there are not allowed to open and if the (tourist) wants to dine in, they are authorized to drink up to two bottles,” he said.

Año also said visitors are still required to wear face masks and will only be allowed to remove it when they swirm. He advised them to bring a mask case.

Año said the local government of Malay is ready for the opening of the island.

“So we will be very strict but we will make sure that those who want to go to Boracay will still have a good time,” he added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) allowed Boracay Island to accept tourists from areas under general community quarantine or lower quarantine classification.

The IATF also relaxed age restrictions while restrictions as to persons with comorbidities will be strictly enforced.

According to the Department of Tourism (DOT), the reopening of Boracay to new market sources signals gathering momentum for domestic tourism .

Since the island’s reopening to travelers from Western Visayas last June 16, the DOT has already issued Certificates of Authority to Operate (CAO) to 199 hotels and resorts representing 4,416 rooms. Ella Dionisio/DMS