The alleged assistant of Abu Sayyaf Group leader Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan was arrested in Zamboanga City last Sunday, according to the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

In a press conference, Police General Camilo Cascolan said Hashim Saripada aka Ibnu Kashir Saripada was arrested by operatives of Regional Intelligence Unit-9 and 84th Special Action Company (Seaborne) in Barangay Recodo, Zamboanga City around 6:30 am September 27.

Cascolan said Saripada is the subject of a warrant of arrest for multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder.

“Police records indicate Saripada’s key role in the July 31, 2018 bombing of a CAFGU detachment in Sitio Magkawit, Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City, Basilan carried out by Moroccan bomber Abu Kathir Al-Maghribi using a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) that resulted to the death of 11 persons,” he said.

He added that investigation revealed that Saripada facilitated Al-Maghribi’s travel from Sulu to Basilan.

“Likewise, Saripada and Mundi Sawadjaan reportedly prepared the IED detonated by an Indonesian couple at the Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu on January 27, 2019,” Cascolan said.

Cascolan said Saripada’s arrest will be a “very big blow” to Sawadjaan.

Cascolan said the arrested suspect assisted Sawadjaan in all his operations and he is the one who forged the improvised bombs.

“He lost someone he trusts and this one is actually his assistant. So most of his activities right now will not be push through because of that and he knows that all the intelligence and anti-terrorism units are monitoring him,” Cascolan said.

The director of the PNP- Intelligence Group, Brig. General Edgar Monsalve said they have been monitoring Saripada for a long time but did not operational details.

“When the Lamitan bombing happened, since Saripada knew that the security forces would run after him, he left Basilan and went to Sulu… Some people in the community gave information that Saripada was again sighted in Zamboanga City,” Monsalve said.

Monsalve said a hand grenade and materials for making improvised bombs, like detonating cord, were confiscated from Saripada.

Cascolan thanked the community and the local government units for helping them in their anti-terrorism efforts. Ella Dionisio/DMS