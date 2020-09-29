A sub-leader of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), who is a cousin of the mastermind of the Jolo bombings last August, was killed in a clash with military forces in Sulu on Monday morning.

Lt. Col.Ronaldo Mateo, Joint Task Force Sulu public information officer. said troops of the 45th Infantry Battalion encountered the group of Radulan Sahiron and Mundi Sawadjaan and overran a temporary Abu Sayyaf harbor at Brgy. Maligay, Patikul around 9 am.

"The neutralized ASG is identified as certain Arsibar Sawadjaan, a sub-leader and a bomb maker of the terror group. He is a cousin of Mundi Sawadjaan, the known mastermind of the Jolo twin bombing last August 24," he said.

Mateo said no casualties were reported on the 45th Infantry Battalion.

Mateo said the 45th IB encountered around 40 Abu Sayyaf at Barangay Maligay as a result of a tip from a resident of Barangay Tanum where the headquarters of the 45th IB is situated. Robina Asido/DMS