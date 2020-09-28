Ninety-five persons, including eight foreigners, were arrested in Quezon City Saturday after they were seen at a restobar in violation of community quarantine protocols.

They were apprehended by personnel of Kamuning Police Station 10 inside Guilly's restobar in Barangay South Triangle at around 1:20 a.m.

Lt. Col. Bernoulli Abalos, commander of Kamuning Police Station 10, said the foreigners arrested were South Koreans Leanho Youn, Lee Sea Wun, Park Daehee, Eun Mire and Sim Innseok, and John Gustav Flodman, Johannes Malmrors Wilhelnm and Fried Sebastian Suella of Sweden.

Abalos said the customers were sent home after they paid fines for violating ordinance on the mandatory wearing of face masks and non-observance of curfew.

The Quezon City government served a closure order on the establishment Saturday.

Task Force Disiplina chief Ranulfo Ludovica said the restobar should only operate at 30 percent capacity. It also should have been closed at 10 pm because of curfew, he added.

Abalos said policemen were conducting patrols along Tomas Morato Avenue when they saw several vehicles parked in front of the restobar.

When policemen entered the restobar, they saw people partying while not wearing face masks and not following physical distancing protocols.

The restobar's employees were also caught serving liquor and beverage.

The establishment's managers are facing charges for violating Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. DMS