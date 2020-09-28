Navy chief Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo stressed the country’s commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award during a virtual meeting with chiefs of regional navies last Friday.

“The Award is now part of international law, beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish or abandon. We firmly reject attempts to undermine it,” Bacordo said.

“The Commander-in-Chief's guidance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines is crystal clear. But in doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes and the adherence to international laws,” he added.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting Philippine Navy public affairs director, said Bacordo joined the Virtual Key Leaders Engagement with chiefs of regional navies which was hosted by the US Pacific Fleet.

“US Pacific Fleet Commander, Adm. John Aquilino invited regional heads of Navy in a virtual conference to discuss outlooks and perspectives in this COVID-19 environment,” she said.

Fourteen navy chiefs from different regions participated in this multilateral engagement composed of Bangladesh, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Tonga, Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and the US, said Roxas.

Roxas said Bacordo also “apprised all participants of the role of the Navy in helping the Philippine government in its fight against COVID-19 and the impact of this unprecedented situation in its international defense and security engagements in the region.” Robina Asido/DMS