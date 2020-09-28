By Robina Asido

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Sunday fare rates of the 12 modified provincial Public Utility Bus (PUB) routes that will be opened on September 30, 2020 will not change.

LTFRB Technical Division chief Joel Bolano said: “Currently under the MC (memorandum circular) we will implement the same fare rates. We will follow the already existing provincial fare rates.''

The modified provincial bus routes that will be open for public utility buses under Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-051 are San Fernando, Pampanga - Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City; Batangas City, Batangas - Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx); Lemery, Batangas ? PITx; Lipa City, Batangas ? PITx; Nasugbu, Batangas ? PITx; Indang, Cavite ? PITx; Mendez, Cavite ? PITx; Tagaytay City, Cavite ? PITx; Ternate, Cavite ? PITx; Calamba City, Laguna ? PITx; Siniloan, Laguna ? PITx; and Sta. Cruz, Laguna ? PITx.

Bolano said aside from the health protocols, Inter-Agency Task Force( IATF) guidelines will be observed when the 12 bus routes open.

“Yes actually the requirement on the travel document is based on the IATF guidelines only those who are allowed to travel… that is why the travel documents that we require will come from the local government units (LGUs) and PNP (Philippine National Police),” he said.

“Those that are below 21 (years old) and above 60 ( years old) will not be allowed (to travel). We will still follow that,” he added.

Based on MC 2020-051, public utility buses with valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Application for Extension of Validity, and is registered with a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy for each unit on the 12 routes will be allowed to travel.

However, buses without special permit should print a QR code which will be provided to their operators.

The LTFRB also requires bus operators to have global navigation satellite system to monitor their vehicles.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra explained that the bus units and routes may increase depending on the situation within the local government units (LGU).

“There is a possibility to increase or for that matter decrease the number of bus units in particular route..and for that matter there is also a possibility to have additional routes in other LGUs that are not yet listed. So it means these are just the initial bus routes which is need to be monitored by their respective regions,” he said.

“I hope the number of COVID-19 cases will not increase and for that matter they might recommend the reduction or the suspension of public transport…. So that it is what we carefully managing because we are not just moving people but were moving people safely and in conjunction with or coordination with the other stakeholders or particularly the LGUs,” he added.DMS