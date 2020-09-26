Malacanang vowed on Friday that there will be no let-up in going after the corrupt officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after hashtag #wag_kalimutan_yung_binulsang_15billion_sa_philhealth_challenge (don't forget the 15 billion pocketed from philhealth challenge) went viral on social media.

"There is no let-up in our drive to make erring officials of Philippine Health Corporation accountable for their alleged misdeeds," he said in a statement.

He said the PhilHealth Task Force led by the Department of Justice is finalizing the complaints identified in its report to President Rodrigo Duterte for filing before the proper venue.

Roque also said the task force is also continuing with its probe on PhilHealth Legal Sector.

"Zero tolerance against corruption is not just catchphrase but a serious matter in the current administration," he said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier reported to Duterte some PhilHealth officials who will be charged criminally and administratively for the alleged corruption in the state health insurer. One of them is former PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales. Celerina Monte/DMS