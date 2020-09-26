Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan may accept tourists from areas under general community quarantine or lower quarantine classification starting October 1, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

This is apart from travelers from Western Visayas, IATF Resolution No. 74 issued on September 24 said.

"In this regard, the Test-Before-Travel shall be implemented and strict quarantine shall be observed immediately after undergoing the test until the date of the travel to the island," it said.

The IATF also relaxed age restrictions while restrictions as to persons with comorbidities will remain to be strictly enforced.

With further opening up of Boracay to tourists, the task force also advised airlines to land at the Godofredo R. Ramos Airport in Caticlan.

"Minimum health and safety guidelines as well as emergency response protocols must be in place, and a COVID-19 Laboratory in the locality must be operational," it added.

Since March, the government has restricted unnecessary foreign as well as domestic travels to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Currently, the government is starting to reopen the economy. Celerina Monte/DMS