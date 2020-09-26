Malacañang rejected on Friday a proposal by a lawmaker to postpone the 2022 national elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the holding of elections is a public service that the government must ensure to deliver.

"The idea to postpone the 2022 elections, if and when it happens, presents constitutional challenges," he said.

"We must not use the existing global health crisis as a ground to cancel and reschedule the elections as this would not sit well with the public," the official stressed.

Citing the 1987 Constitution, Roque said it is clear on the fixed date for the national elections, which is the second Monday of May.

He also said that the national election is still two years away and there is still sufficient time to prepare.

"We can learn from the examples of other countries, such as the United States, which will be holding an election later this year, on how they conduct polls during COVID-19 pandemic," Roque added.

Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo has suggested that the Commission on Elections postpone the 2022 national polls amid fear by voters they will become infected by COVID-19.

He made the proposal as various companies worldwide have been rushing to develop a vaccine against the deadly virus. Celerina Monte/DMS