Eight Abu Sayyaf members surrendered to government troops in Sulu on Wednesday.

Lt Col Ronaldo Mateo, Joint Tast Force Sulu public affairs officer identified them as Abdul Jihili, 28; Abu Yusop, 38; Sahira Sahibul, 28 ; Ali Jumsa, 38; Piedo Jumahari, 54; Mujib Jainal, 48; Abdul Abubakar, 34; and Ila Abbas, 47 all from Patikul, Indanan, Parang, and Maimbung.

Mateo said they laid down their arms to 2nd Special Forces Battalion and 100th Infantry Battalion under 1101st Brigade around 2pm.

He said "the eight surrenderees decided to break away from Sawadjaan and Sahiron subsequent to the surrender of their sub-leader, Idang Susukan, to the authorities last August 13 in Davao City."

Col Antonio Bautista Jr, 1101st Brigade commander, said according to an intelligence report, the group of Idang Susukan has been decimated due to the surrender of these eight members.

Brig. Gen William Gonzales, commander, JTF, Sulu said "there will be no let-up on our focused military operation until we have neutralized Mundi Sawadjaan and Radulan Sahiron".

"Another eight members turned their backs to the group mainly for distrust and dissatisfaction on the leadership," he said. Robina Asido/DMS