The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the protocols on the pilot use of rapid antigen tests in Baguio City.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a virtual press briefing, quoting the Department of Health, said the antigen test could detect the presence of viral proteins or antigens which is expressed only when the coronavirus disease is replicating. The tests are best used to identify acute or early infection.

Under Resolution No. 73, which was issued on September 22, IATF said that antigen tests could be conducted among contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in areas where there are documented clustering of cases and for domestic tourists and visitors with essential travel.

Compared with other COVID-19 testing kits, Roque said antigen testing gives faster results within 15 to 30 minutes and is much cheaper compared to RT-PCR.

The Baguio City government is slowly opening the place to tourists after banning them since March this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS