The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said their official Facebook pages observe cyber etiquette and proper decorum.

Police General Camilo Cascolan made the statement after Facebook removed many fake accounts and pages which are allegedly linked to the police and military.

The removal is due to coordinated inauthentic behavior for posting about domestic politics, the military's activities against terrorism, the anti-terrorism bill, criticism of communism, youth activists and the opposition, criticism of the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People's Army, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

“The PNP continues to adhere to the institutional policies which observe cyber etiquette and proper decorum in all public engagements including social media,” Cascolan said.

“That's why we also recognize social media is an effective tool that technology can offer especially at this period of health emergency established proactive information and awareness activities as well as to build harmonious relationships with the community,” he added.

Cascolan said all official FB pages of the PNP and those in the lower units remain compliant with the standards.

“We continue to serve this purpose along with this objective,” he said.

He said all comments and opinions of individual personnel, associations and sectoral groups on matters that are not related to the organization's activities are disowned by the PNP as unofficial and unauthorized. Ella Dionisio/DMS