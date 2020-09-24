The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said all of its social media accounts were up and running following reports that Facebook has shut down over a hundred fake accounts linked with military and police units in the country.

"We in the AFP are looking at that report by Facebook in removing certain accounts and posts in its platform," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said.

"In so far as the AFP is concerned, there are no accounts that the AFP maintain that were shutdown or removed by Facebook. All of them are up and running," he said.

"The AFP upholds truth and accountability of network and SocMed account managers as to the contents of postings in our websites, pages, and accounts," he added.

Arevalo also mentioned that the AFP is scheduled to have an engagement with a Facebook Philippines official Wednesday.

"We have an engagement with Facebook Philippines’ Policy Head this afternoon but not as an offshoot of this report. It’s been long arranged and has been postponed twice due to issues of schedule," he said.

"We will take the opportunity to ask for details about that report. The meeting this (afternoon) was FB’s initiative," he added. Robina Asido/DMS