The chief of the Manila Police District on Tuesday said robbery suspects who killed a police officer last Saturday are most likely involved in similar incidents in Pasay City and Navotas City.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Rolando Miranda said based on information they received, there are around four suspects,

“Three gunmen and one is their driver,” Miranda said.

“Their modus operandi is the same with the incident in Pasay City and Navotas City… So what we are doing is we coordinate with the investigators from the Southern Police District and Northern Police District,” he said.

Last September 19, Police Executive Master Sergeant Roel Candido was killed by suspects who allegedly blocked and robbed a vehicle containing around P2 million worth of cash and jewelry in Sta. Cruz.

Miranda said in Pasay and Navotas suspects blocked a vehicle and robbed its passengers.

The MPD chief said they are verifying the information from the public about the identity of the suspects.

They are also waiting for the advice of the doctor on when they can interview the victims who survived.

He said there is a possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

“We are not discounting the possibility of an inside job… They have a spotter or they have a cohort who is in the area,” he added.

Miranda said the incident was well-planned.

Three groups have been created for the investigation for the backtracking, talking to witnesses, and checking the CCTV footage in the scene of the robbery. Ella Dionisio/DMS