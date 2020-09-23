Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed on Tuesday that he was referring to Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec whom he earlier said should rectify himself amid a corruption allegation against him.

Roque made the confirmation after Caindec made a statement that the spokesman was referring to him.

"Okay, since Caindec brought out his own name, yes, I was referring to Caindec. I have affidavits to prove that he's mulcting motorcycle distributors, and this is a matter of public document already," he said.

In a press briefing in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday, Roque warned an unnamed LTO regional director in Visayas to rectify himself, otherwise, with just whiff of corruption, the person could be fired.

Roque said he brought to the attention of LTO chief Edgar Galvante the issue on the motorcycle registration involving Caindec.

"What is my motivation? The same motivation when I conducted a crusade against PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.), the same motivation when I conducted a crusade against corruption in different GOCCs (government-owned or controlled corporations), including but not limited to government financial institutions. So, it's clear from the very beginning, I stand for good government together with the President (Rodrigo Duterte)," he said.

Roque explained his motivation in answer to Caindec who wondered why the spokesman suddenly came out with a statement against him.

He vowed to bring the alleged corruption issue involving Caindec to the top leadership.

Caindec reportedly demanded that he be given a fair chance to present his evidence and to know who is corrupt. Celerina Monte/DMS