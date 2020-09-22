An alleged member of the Daulah Islamiya terrorist group was arrested in Quezon City last Saturday, according to the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

In his press briefing at Camp Crame, Police General Camilo Cascolan presented the suspect, Kevin Madrinan, said to be known as Ibrahim Abdullah Madrinan and Ibrahim Khalil Al-Garaba.

Cascolan said Madrinan was arrested by operatives of PNP- Intelligence Group and Quezon City Police District (QCPD) around 4:50pm last September 19 at Atherton corner Burbank Streets, North Fairview.

“Background investigation revealed that Madrinan is a Balik-Islam convert who is the contact person and liaison in Luzon of Daulah Islamiya members coming from Maguindanao under Esmael Abdulmalik aka Abu Turaife and Salahuddin Hasan aka Abu Salman; and those coming from Sulu under Mundi Sawadjaan,” the PNP chief said.

Cascolan said the suspect assumed responsibility as Luzon liaison of Daulah Islamiya after the arrest of Datu Omar Palte aka Allan Palty in Quezon City last January 1, 2020.

“Madrinan is also responsible for the recruitment of Balik-Islam converts and facilitating their travel to Mindanao for training and jihad exposure,” he said.

“Madrinan has links with Yusuf Macoto of Cavite and Muhammad Paras of Bulacan, but he was left behind in Luzon when Macoto and Paras joined Daulah Islamiya forces in the siege of Marawi City in 2017 where they both died,” he added.

Cascolan said police are looking to '' extract a lot of information from him.'' Ella Dionisio/DMS