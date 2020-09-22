Malacanang underscored on Monday the need to pass on time the proposed P4.5-trillion budget for next year, saying it is not negotiable.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement amid the squabble among some administration allies in the House of Representatives over the supposed inequitable allocations in next year's budget in their respective congressional districts.

"Let's just say, because the 2021 budget is also our biggest stimulus package, that's not negotiable to the President (Rodrigo Duterte), there is a need to pass the budget on time," he said.

Presidential son, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, has admitted that some lawmakers were complaining about the unfair distribution of funds in the proposed budget for next year.

Reportedly, there were complaints about some congressmen against others close to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano as their districts could receive higher allocations that their areas.

The younger Duterte even indicated that there could be change in the leadership of the House, including Cayetano.

Asked of Duterte's guidance on the current row at the Lower House, Roque said, "The Constitution is clear, only the members of the House of Representatives can decide who will be their leader. We leave that to the members of the House of Representatives." Celerina Monte/DMS