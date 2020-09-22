Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez expressed support on Monday to place Metro Manila under the most relaxed quarantine classification of modified general community quarantine after September 30.

In the "Laging Handa" virtual press briefing, Lopez said the transmission of coronavirus disease can be managed by following the "seven commandments."

These include the wearing of face mask and face shield, washing of hands, disinfection, and not talking and eating in public places, among others.

"We can push for a lighter community quarantine but what is important is there should be self-discipline and self-regulation in the entire country in order to bring down the transmission even if modified GCQ that will allow us to open more sectors in the economy," he explained.

Except for a few places which are still either under general community quarantine like Metro Manila or modified enhanced community quarantine, Lopez said most places in the country are under GCQ.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the shift of Metro Manila to MGCQ would still depend on the data and science.

"We're still data-driven and guided by science. What I can say though is it will not be the same because I, myself, suggested and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) agreed that there will be areas with zero transmission in the past month that could be declared already under the regime of new normal," he said.

With that, Roque said there will be new classification, which is the new normal apart from MGCQ.

"As to whether or not Metro Manila can move away from GCQ, we have the requirements," he said, citing the COVID-19 case doubling rate and critical care capacity.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who is in Davao City, is set to deliver again a public message regarding the government's COVID-19 response on Monday night. Celerina Monte/DMS