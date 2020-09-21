The station commander of Ermita Police Station in Manila was relieved after failure to enforce proper social distancing when people flocked to Manila Bay on Sunday morning.

"As the immediate area commander, Police Lt. Col. Ariel Caramoan should have taken the initiative in planning and implementing strict security and health safety measures for the opening of the cleaned and beautified portion of the Manila Bay, popularly known as the Manila Bay White Sand Baywalk, to the public," Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said in a statement.

Eleazar expressed deep appreciation to the Philippine National Police chief, General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, for his immediate action.

The JTF commander said Caramoan could have prevented the quarantine protocol violations at the Manila Bay if there was prior planning and regular monitoring of the situation in the area.

"Clearly, he also failed to comply with the JTF COVID Shield order that was coordinated with the Chief PNP for all police commanders to monitor and immediately take action on violations of the quarantine protocols that are going viral in the social media," Eleazar said.

Caramoan will be replaced by PLt. Col. Alex Daniel as officer-in-charge.

Eleazar called on the people who plan to visit Manila Bay to observe discipline and be mindful of their own safety amid the threat of the coronavirus disease.

A lot of people, both adults and children, went to Manila Bay located in Roxas Boulevard early morning on Sunday to check the artificial white sand beach.

The situation also resulted in heavy traffic flow as some bikers and people falling in line occupied one of the lanes.

The Manila Bay White Sand Baywalk was opened to the public last Saturday and will be closed again starting September 21 for the continuation of the rehabilitation work. Ella Dionisio/DMS