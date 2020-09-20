A total of 25 Filipino and nine foreigners were arrested during the implementation of general community quarantine by the Southern Police District- Makati City Police Station at 10 pm Friday at Kartel Rooftop Bar at Algier St., Brgy. Poblacion.

Makati Police Substation ? 6 received information from a concerned citizen and caught on a Facebook live several persons in a drinking session at Kartel Rooftop Bar.

Operatives apprehended 34 men and women and brought them to Sub Station 6 for violating extended curfew hour and social distancing in relation to general community quarantine.

The violators were identified as:

1. Marichris De Geron y Borcelis, 29, female, single and a resident of B7 L7 A, Galaxy Avenue, Mapaya Village, Pulang Lupa, Las Piñas City;

2. Jacqueline Rose Arceo y Cabañas, 37, female and resident of no. 1885 Milagros St., Santiago Village, Makati City;

3. Thomas Matthew Kawpeng y Lim, 24, male and resident of no. 562 Holy Cross St., Greenhills East, Mandaluyong City;

4. Edward Ricardo Reyes y Pineda, 28, male, single, businessman and resident of no. 28, G Shang Grand Tower, Dela Rosa St., Makati City;

5. Bernadette Ruth Atienza y Catan, 26, female, single, physical therapist and resident of no. 2336, Alejo Aquano St., Malate, Manila;

6. Maria Catherine Sindiong y Bautista, 33, female, married, teacher and resident of no. 70 Kalayaan Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City;

7. Orland Oliver Pajarillo y Medrano, 35, male, businessman and resident of no. 70, Kalayaan Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City;

8. Yvette Marie Velasco y Verzosa, 29, female, single and resident of no. 15, Sweden St., Loyola Grand Villas, Quezon City;

9. Chanhsavan Lexus Keoninh, 28, male, US national, tourist and billeted at 2010 A, The Gramercy Residences, Salamanca St., Poblacion, Makati City;

10. Sheena April Barrameda y Ocampo, 34, female, single, legal secretary and resident of Acqua Private Residence, Livingstone Tower, Mandaluyong City;

11. Yongrack Choi, 39, male, married, Korean national and residing at no. Milano Residences, Kalayaan Avenue, Poblacion, Makati City;

12. Daniel Labudahon II y Zuno, 33, male, single and resident of no. 26, Insurance St., GSIS Village, Quezon City;

13. Jerome Noel Hidalgo y Calma, 33, male, single and resident of no. 715 UP Sikatuna Bliss, Quezon City;

14. Jan Camille Tanseco y Pombuena, 34, female, single and resident of no. 5 Pratt St., Filinvest 2, Batasan Hills, Quezon City;

15. John Michael Santos y Ceniza, 33, male, single, businessman and resident of no. 6, Daffodils St., West Fairview, Quezon City;

16. Timothy Paul Pichay y Ty, 47, male, married, businessman and resident of no. 17 Forest Hills St., New Manila, Quezon City;

17. Aillene Solanoy y Raganas, 30, female, single, property consultant and resident of no. 336 ? A, Dr. Jose Fernando St., Mandaluyong City;

18. Joy ann Marie Retardo y Ronding, 30, female, single, customer service representative and residing at room PH 64, Gil Puyat Avenue, Brgy. San Isidro, Makati City;

19. Akhgul Rakhat, 26 years old, male, Kazakhstan national and billeted at Makati Diamond Residence, Makati City;

20. Marianito Abella Jr. y Cledera, 45, male, businessman and resident of no. 21, WestMinster St., Hills Borough Village, Muntinlupa City;

21. Wilfredo Lucas y Concepcion, 57, male, single and resident of no. 1, Concepcion St., Aba Homes, Brgy. Daug, Antipolo City;

22. Donghyun Kim, 38, single, male, Korean national and residing at Rockwell, Poblacion, Makati City;

23. Patricia Mae Bay y Parungo, 32, single, female and resident of no. 22, TM Kalaw St., Tierra Pura, Tandang Sora, Quezon City;

24. Maria Angela Atayde, 40, female, single and resident of Valle Verde, Quezon City;

25. Eugene Richard Andrew Eusebio III, 40, male, single, businessman and resident of White Plains, Quezon City;

26. Carlo Bodani y Alido, 27, male, single, creative director and resident of 23 ? , Ibiza Tower Circulo Verde, Bagumbayan, Quezon City;

27. Christine Anne Tibi y Tan, 33, female, single and resident of no. 7 Vicente Avenue, North Susana Executive Village, Commonwealth, Quezon City;

28. Loriedel Nuñez y Mallo, 34, female, single and resident of no. 5, KingFishers St., Metro Green Village, Sta. Lucia, Pasig City;

29. Robert Michael Hernandez y Buen, 30, male, single and resident of 25 D, 16th Avenue, Cubao, Quezon, City;

30. George Maue, male, German national, diplomat;

31. Melchert Christian, 38, male, German national;

32. Speer Robert, 32, male, German national;

33. Christoph M. Weber, male; and

34. Ryounseok Oh, 37, male, single, Korean national.

The violators were brought to the Makati City Police Station for documentation and issuance of ordinance violation receipts. Upon issuing of receipts, all arrested violators were released.

Major General Debold Sinas, National Capital Region Police Director, commended the Makati City Police Station for the immediate and successful operation. DMS