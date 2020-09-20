A Marine was killed while four were wounded in a roadside bombing in Maguindanao, officials disclosed Saturday.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, disclosed the incident took place around 10 pm. Friday in Barangay Lipongo, Datu

Hoffer.

Uy did not name the slain and wounded soldiers except to say they belong to Marine Battalion Landing Team-5 (MBLT-5).

Uy said the troops were in a convoy along Barangay Lipongo when one of the three vehicles tripped on an improvised explosive device (IED).

Uy said it is highly possible the Daesh-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) are behind this as the bomb bore its signature.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, condemned the terror group responsible for the bombing.

“This horrendous act perpetrated by the terrorists is simply unacceptable,” Vinluan said. DMS