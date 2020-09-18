Lowering the height requirement for police recruits will result to more applicants, according to the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview with reporters last Wednesday, Police General Camilo Cascolan said they are in favor in lowering the height requirement to 5’2 for men and 5’ for women.

“That would be a good chance… That's why we have to go down to colleges and universities so that they would be able to understand,” Cascolan said.

The PNP chief said if the approved Senate Bill No. 1563 will be followed, it will be easy for them to reach their quote of 10,000 police recruits.

“There will be a lot of applicants,” he said.

Based on the Republic Act 6975, the original minimum height requirement for male and female applicants should be 5’4 and 5’2, respectively.

However, Cascolan said there are police units, just like the Aviation Security Group, that requires taller personnel.

Last September 7, the Senate voted 26-0 agreeing in lowering the minimum height requirement for PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald Dela Rosa,the sponsor of the measure, hoped the PNP, BFP, BJMP and BuCor Height Equality Bill will soon be enacted into law.

“We give more in law to those who have less in height. We make an important contribution in addressing the existing social inequality for those who have not been gifted with towering height,” he said.

“Legislated requirements restrict our vertically challenged countrymen in their desire to serve as law enforcers, firemen, jail officers and correction officers. If we continue to allow physical attributes as basis of entry into government service, and if as legislators, we have only done so little to change this practice, are we not shortchanging our people, the Filipinos who gave us our legislative mandate,” Dela Rosa said.Ella Dionisio/DMS