Four died as a Philippine Air Force chopper crashed in Basilan province on Wednesday.

Nixon Alonzo, Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer said the helicopter crashed at the vicinity of Brgy. Upper Manggas, Lantawan.

According to the Public Information Officer of Edwin Andrews Air Base, MajOR Al-Nasser Abdurakman, the helicopter, which had two pilots and two crew was enroute to Jolo, Sulu for medical evacuation mission when it crashed around 1:24 pm.

Lt. Col. Aristides Galang, Philippine Air Force spokesman confirmed that the aircraft was a S-76 Sikorsky Air Ambulance of the 505th Search and Rescue Group.

"As of now we are preparing our investigating team that will be deployed in the area. All types of aircraft like this one, the Sikorsky, will be grounded, temporarily, " he said. Robina Asido/DMS