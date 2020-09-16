The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcome the call of the Senate to conduct an inquiry on the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the military and the Dito Telecommunity Inc.

"We respect the Senate’s oversight function. We are happy to be tasked and in fact welcome the call for a Senate inquiry on the signed MOA between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Corp," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said on Tuesday.

"To the AFP, this is the opportunity to present to the honorable members of Congress the whys and wherefores of our decision to sign the MOA," he said.

"This may even be an opportunity for the legislators to draw inputs from the said hearing on the matter to aid them in their legislative function," he added.

An inquiry was requested by Senator Risa Honteveros on Monday.

Honteveros wanted to probe the national security implications of the agreement that allows China-backed Dito Telecommunity Corp. to set up equipment and facilities within the military bases in the country. Robina Asido/DMS