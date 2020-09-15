President Rodrigo Duterte may extend his proclamation declaring a state of calamity in the country due to coronavirus pandemic, Malacanang said on Monday.

"Most likely, because until there is no vaccine, no drugs against COVID, the effect of the pandemic continues," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a regular virtual press briefing when asked if Duterte would extend Proclamation No. 929, declaring a state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to COVID-19.

Proclamation 929, which was issued last March 16, is effective for six months, unless Duterte lifted or extended it.

Under the state of calamity, the national government, as well as the local government units, are given ample latitude to utilize appropriate funds, including Quick Response Fund, in their disaster preparedness and response efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to continue to provide basic health services tot he affected population.

Roque said he was not sure when Duterte may issue a new proclamation extending the state of calamity in the country.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said Duterte, who is in Manila, is set to deliver his message to the nation later today at Malago Clubhouse in Malacanang regarding the government's response against COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS