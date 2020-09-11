Malacanang said on Thursday it is up to the Commission on Elections to decide if it will defer the voters' registration in Metro Manila.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases just made a recommendation to the Comelec following the appeal of Metro Manila mayors to suspend voters' registration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In fact, the IATF recommends also the deferment of the registration...we can only recommend to the Comelec but the final decision will be the Comelec because it is a constitutional body tasked with the conduct of voters' registration," he said.

Earlier, Roque said Metro Manila mayors asked the IATF to defer the registration period until January next year or until the region is placed under modified general community quarantine.

However, the poll body rejected the recommendation, citing more people might queue in its office if the registration period is shortened.

Voters' registration is being conducted in time for the 2022 synchronized national and local elections. Celerina Monte/DMS