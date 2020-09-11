Malacanang advised on Thursday the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to coordinate with the local government of Cebu regarding the need for crushed dolomites in the Manila Bay project.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after the Cebu provincial government ordered two mining companies to halt extracting, processing, selling and transporting of dolomites.

"First of all, we respect the decision of the province of Cebu," he said.

But he noted that the order of the Cebu provincial government is separate from the issue on the legality of the DENR project in Manila Bay.

He said the DENR appeared to have followed the laws in implementing the project.

"So, the solution here is the DENR need to coordinate with the local government of Cebu," Roque said.

If the Cebu local government has also a concern regarding the Manila Bay project, it can also coordinate with DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, he said.

He said that Cimatu is not a stranger to Cebu since when the coronavirus disease in Cebu City surged, prompting the imposition of a lockdown, it was the DENR chief who was designated by President Rodrigo Duterte to help them.

"I think they only need to open lines of communication," he said.

Some environmental groups have been opposing the DENR project in Manila Bay, saying it was just a waste of money and could even cause more damage to the environment. Celerina Monte/DMS