The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will discuss if cemeteries will be closed in time for the All Saints' and All Souls' days to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, also the spokesman for the IATF, said he will personally bring up the matter during the task force's meeting following the decision of Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso to close the city's cemeteries from October 31 to November 3 in time for All Saints' and All Souls' Days.

"Let's see if there are alternatives because I believe that Undas (All Saints', All Souls' Days) are important to Filipinos. We're the only one who have that kind (of tradition) worldwide and this is the only day when we remember our loved ones (who passed away). So, let's see what will be the action of the IATF," he said.

Roque said he will recommend to IATF to allot five days to give representative of each family to go to the cemeteries.

"That will be my recommendation, five days, it's like color-coded in visiting the cemeteries. Because for me, visiting our loved ones is important, although even if it's not Undas, I go to the cemetery and remember the loved ones who died," he explained.

Under Domagoso's executive order, all the cemeteries, whether public or private, as well as the columbaries in the city are temporarily closed on October 31 to November 3. Celerina Monte/DMS