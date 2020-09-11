Some Philippine media broadcast that Japan Coast Guard has halted the search and rescue operation on the Gulf Livestock 1, but this is not correct.

The Embassy of Japan said Thursday then Japan Coast Guard is still conducting search and rescue operation.

Ambassador Koji Hameda tweeted on this as follows: “Japan Coast Guard is still continuing search and rescue operation on the Gulf Livestock 1 case. We pray for additional rescues, as many as possible. My thoughts are with the missing crew, their families, and people of the Philippines.” Embassy of Japan in the Philippines